WF police arrest two people for possession of methamphetamine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two people for possession of methamphetamine on Wednesday. Both suspects were also given shelter-in-place citations.
WFPD reports officers saw Charlie Bolf driving southbound on Kemp and had prior knowledge that Bolf did not have a valid drivers license.
The officers were advised that Bolf was reaching under the seat and towards her waistband as the traffic stop was performed.
After approaching the car, an officer asked Bolf for her drivers license and she said she didn’t have one. The officer then identified the passenger of the car to be Terry McKinnon.
The officer had Bolf get out of the car and noticed her left eye was rapidly twitching. He asked her to put her hands on the car and if there was anything illegal in the car.
Bolf put both of her hands up and stated the car did not belong to her.
An officer saw Bolf’s zipper was down and there appeared to be something hidden in her pants. Another officer asked if she was in possession of drugs to which she admitted she was.
Bolf removed a bag from her pants that was identified as methamphetamine. She then said there was more methamphetamine in a purse in the car.
Officers located the second bag of methamphetamine along with several empty bags, a spoon and a pipe in the car next to McKinnon.
McKinnon admitted he had a pipe in his right boot and he had knowledge of the methamphetamine in the car.
All of the methamphetamine together weighed about 39 grams, which is about 1.37 ounces.
Bolf and McKinnon were charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance over four grams but less than 200 grams along with the shelter-in-place citations.
Both of their bonds are set at $50,000 and both suspects remain in the Wichita County Jail.
