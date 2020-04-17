Authorities arrest one in Olney drug bust

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - Authorities in Olney have arrested one person following a drug bust.
The operation was executed by Texas DPS Special Agents along with the Young County Sheriff’s Office and the Olney Police Department early Friday morning.
The house was occupied with multiple adults who are all being questioned.
Only one person was arrested and their charges are still pending.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.