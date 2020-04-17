Better Business Bureau hosts concerts for assisted living homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) hosted courtyard concerts for the residents of assisted living homes in Wichita Falls on Wednesday.
The goal was to brighten up the day of those who aren’t able to see friends and family as we continue to practice social distancing.
Residents got to listen to the sound of Big Joe Walker singing and playing away on his guitar and piano.
“We want to protect our consumers from getting scammed most of the time and becoming victims of scams but this is something unique and it’s refreshing and it’s positive and we’re happy to be doing this today,” said Monica Horton, BBB president.
The BBB is hosting these concerts across its 29 county service area.
Horton said it’s their way of showing appreciation for hardworking caregivers.
