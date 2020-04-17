Cold front delivers cloudy, much cooler Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The cold front that was over Kansas 24 hours ago, has since found its way to North Texas. Winds became northerly behind the front and temperatures fell from the 60s to the 40s as the front passed, So, compared to Thursday, today will be a cloudy and chilly day with gusty North winds this morning. Temperatures will be in the low in the mid-50s much of this afternoon.