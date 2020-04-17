Downtown WF Development celebrates 20th anniversary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development turned 20 years old on Friday.
For the past two decades the group has worked to bring downtown Wichita Falls back to life. They’ve done that by helping bring in business, events and renovations.
A big celebration has been postponed until this summer but the group wants to hear from you about memories about downtown Wichita Falls.
You can send your pictures or videos to their marketing team via their website by clicking here.
