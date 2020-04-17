First Baptist Church providing daycare services for United Regional employees

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As healthcare workers step up to the front lines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, one local church is setting up a daycare for the children of these workers.
First Baptist Church’s Wee School on 8th street has been open and taking care of the children for the last couple of weeks while parents work their shifts at the hospital.
Hospital officials called this act of service a “huge blessing” for their employees and medical staff.
“We had a lot of parents that were stressed and worried and uncertain about what they were going to do," said Robin Papak, United Regional director of human resources. "We don’t have the luxury of just being able to just stay home, we have to be there to take care of our patients. And so, this was a great source of relief to know they have a safe place to bring their kids.”
The daycare takes care of about 25 kids a day and about 35 are enrolled. The church also provides meals, story-time and time outside.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.