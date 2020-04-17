First Montague County COVID-19 death confirmed

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The first COVID-19 related death has been confirmed in Montague County, according to The Nocona News.
According to the report, the victim was taken to Wise Regional Hospital in Wise County on Wednesday and they died on Friday.
Montague County health officer Dr. Delbert McCaig said three other cases in the county had been released and were no longer contagious.
Officials have not been able to locate the remaining active patient because the patient provided an address that led to a vacant house and phone number that is not in service.
