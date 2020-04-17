Henrietta’s new football coach ready to get to work

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - The transition into any new job can have its difficulties, especially in a global pandemic.
For new Henrietta football coach Michael Johnson, there are some added challenges, like having to use video chat to meet his new players and coaches
“Obviously it will be different," the Bearcats new coach said. "You can look at life as a glass half full or half empty. Honestly, I look at life as the glass is full all the way to the top so it’s all going to work out the way it needs to.”
For Johnson, he has a lot of excitement coming into his second head coaching job.
After going 10-2 in his third and final season at Eldorado, Johnson has some big shoes to fill replacing 15-year head coach Byron West; but Johnson says his goal is simple.
“I’m a big believer, you never know how good your team is until they are 20,30 years down the road," Johnson said. "What kind of men and women they’ve become. So our goal is to find out where we are at and maximize that to the best of our ability.”
Johnson says he likes the speed and toughness associated with Bearcats football and looks forward to utilizing that this season.
In the meantime,he plans on moving in early May and getting to work as the head ball coach of Henrietta football.
“I’m just so excited to get started," coach Johnson said. "I feel so thankful and blessed to be a part of this community and want to do everything we can and do everything I possibly can to make this the best place in the state of Texas.”
The Bearcats will play a similar schedule to years past, except their district looks a bit different without reigning state champion Gunter, who moved to district eighth during realignment.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.