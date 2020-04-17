Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys can say cornerback and defensive end are their two biggest needs in the draft because those were their two biggest losses in free agency. Dallas is back in the first-round business with the 17th overall pick. The Cowboys sat out opening night a year ago after sending their first-rounder to Oakland in a 2018 midseason trade for receiver Amari Cooper. The possibilities for that pick could include Florida cornerback CJ Henderson and LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson.
UNDATED (AP) — The PGA Tour is laying out an ambitious plan to resume its season. The tour said Thursday that it plans to restart its season at Colonial in Texas on June 11-14. That would be the start of a PGA Tour event every week through the first of December, except for a Thanksgiving break. But that still hinges on getting a green light from government and health authorities that golf can be played in a safe manner to avoid spreading the new coronavirus. At least the first four tournaments would not have fans. Meanwhile, the Canadian Open was added to the list of canceled events.
UNDATED (AP) — The suspension of play in the NHL because of the coronavirus pandemic has put Tom Fitzgerald of the New Jersey Devils in limbo. The 51-year-old is waiting to see if the league will finish its season and also if he still has a job. Fitzgerald is the league's only interim general manager. He took over Jan. 12, when Ray Shero was fired, and guided the Devils to a 12-8-5 record. Five coaches are also limbo. Geoff Ward of Calgary, Alain Nasreddine of the Devils, Rick Bowness of Dallas, Bob Boughner of San Jose and Dean Evason of Minnesota
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jamarius Burton has signed with Texas Tech after starting 52 games the past two seasons at Wichita State. The 6-foot-4 guard will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Red Raiders. Burton averaged 10.3 points and 3.4 assists per game as a sophomore at Wichita State. Burton could be eligible to play next season for the Red Raiders if the NCAA adopts a proposed change to allow Division I athletes to transfer once without sitting out a season.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia men's basketball coach Tony Bennett says Trey Murphy III has joined the Cavaliers as a transfer from Rice. The Durham, North Carolina native will be eligible to practice next season, but will have to wait a year before he can play. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. At Rice, the 6-foot-8 Murphy averaged 13.7 points as a sophomore and made 75 3-pointers.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest men's basketball is adding transfer help. The Demon Deacons announced Thursday that Ian DuBose would play next year as a graduate transfer from Houston Baptist. DuBose averaged 19 points to lead the Southland Conference last season. In addition, Virginia Tech sophomore Isaiah Wilkins announced in a social-media post that he would transfer to play for the Demon Deacons in his hometown of Winston-Salem. It’s unclear if he must sit a year due to NCAA rules or could receive a waiver to play immediately.
NEW YORK (AP) — It will be no surprise if Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the New York Liberty. It would be a surprise, however, if she isn't. The Ducks guard, who was the consensus player of the year, has been projected as the Liberty’s choice since the team won the draft lottery. Her teammate Satou Sabally, one of three juniors to forego their last year of college eligibility and enter the draft, is expected to go No. 2 to Dallas. It would be the third time in the history of the draft that the top two picks came from the same program.