4 indicted on Capital Murder charges in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Four teens charged in the January murder of Carolyn High have been indicted by a Wichita County grand jury.
Jiovani Morales, 19, Zaeveion Denson, 17, Shane Allen Diaz, 17, and Shaundre D’yon Ransom, 18, were all indicted on charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity-Capital Murder.
Each of their bonds have been set $1.5 million.
Morales faces an additional bond of $100,00 for an Aggravated Robbery charge at a 7-eleven in December 2019.
High was found dead in her driveway on January 26 in the 3500 block of Cumberland Avenue.
Days later, police recovered High’s belongings and the suspected murder weapon.
