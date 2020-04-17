“It’s a tough day for us;” Texoma school districts’ response to exec. order

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The governor’s executive order made it official today: Texas schools are closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
It's a decision that's sparking a unanimous response from Texas superintendents.
“I think in the back of our minds we all realized that was a real possibility,” said Vernon ISD superintendent Jeff Byrd.
“We were thinking it was going to be a long shot for us to come back in a traditional way,” remarked Electra ISD’s superintendent Ted West.
Graham ISD’s superintendent, Sonny Cruse, added, “of course it puts more stress on our teachers, having to plan for the rest of the year, but at least we know now.”
With the closure of schools just recently announced, districts are now waiting on the Texas Education Commissioner to issue guidelines for what is and isn’t allowed, especially when it comes to graduation.
“Our reaction and our focus when we first hear that is how are we going to handle graduation and how are we going to meet our seniors' needs right now?” said Byrd.
“It will still try to come up with something that is meaningful and memorable for our students and our parents," said West.
They said the road ahead of them for the next few weeks won’t be easy as teachers and students continue with online and distance learning.
“I certainly believe there are challenges that lie ahead of us,” added Byrd.
Until those guidelines are released by Commissioner Morath...
“This is a foreign program to everyone and we’re trying to be as forgiving as we possibly can,” said West.
Cruse added, “every bit of this is out of our control, we just have to deal with it in the most positive manner that we can.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.