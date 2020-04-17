Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION-DETENTION
Detained migrant with COVID-19 forced to call in to court
HOUSTON (AP) — A detained immigrant who says he's tested positive for COVID-19 was required to call in for a court hearing even after a guard said he was too weak to talk. An attorney for Salomon Diego Alonzo says that when a judge asked his name Thursday, the guard answered that Alonzo didn't have the lung capacity to respond. His case provides new insight into how U.S. immigration authorities are dealing with a steadily rising number of coronavirus cases among roughly 32,000 detainees. Alonzo's final asylum hearing was postponed after a call that lasted for about two hours. Immigration authorities declined to comment.
Texas COVID-19 deaths top 400; cases approaching 17,000
DALLAS (AP) — The number of deaths in Texas caused by the novel coronavirus has topped 400 and confirmed cases are approaching 17,000. That's according to statistics compiled at Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday night, the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering says 414 deaths in Texas could be blamed on COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. That's up by 39 deaths from Wednesday afternoon. Confirmed cases had reached 16,876 by Thursday night, up by 972 cases in one day. Harris County has reported the state's most cases with 4,306 and the most deaths with 63.
Texas mayors want equal access to coronavirus federal aid
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — More than 100 Texas mayors are urging the state’s Congressional delegation to give all cities the same access to federal coronavirus relief funds. President Donald Trump signed a coronavirus aid bill into law last month that allocates $150 billion to states and local governments but it limits how cities with populations fewer than 500,000 receive their funds. While larger cities are eligible to apply for money directly from the federal government, the smaller ones must request money from the governor. Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams says without federal funding he may be forced to lay off staff in the police and fire departments.
Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders
A growing number of protests are being staged across the U.S. to oppose stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. In places like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates and others have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As their frustration grows, they’ve started to openly defy the social distancing rules to put pressure on governors to ease them. Some of the protests have been small events, promoted via recently created Facebook groups. Others are backed by groups with ties to Trump.
Coronavirus confirmed on offshore platforms in Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been confirmed on more than two dozen people working on oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Nola.com reports that the Coast Guard says 26 offshore workers in the Gulf had tested positive for the virus as of last week. Only seven of the 680 platforms in the Gulf had been affected. A spokesman says BP is among the companies that has had offshore workers test positive for the coronavirus. While an offshore rig might seem like an unlikely place for the virus, workers share close quarters and frequently touch surfaces including handrails.
Muslims grapple with Ramadan rituals in coronavirus era
WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Ramadan unites Muslims the world over in fasting and worship during a time of reflection. This year, it follows a string of religious holidays that have also unified the faithful from different religions in grappling with how to observe familiar rituals and celebrations in a time of unfamiliarity. Seattle resident Maggie Mohamed says she normally looks forward to the special Ramadan prayers, known as “taraweeh,” at the mosque. Instead, she will pray at home with her daughter. She wonders if the imam can livestream his prayers for the dead. One thing she knows will be missing: hugs.
25 years after Oklahoma City bombing, anxiety remains high
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Americans have been through a lot in the 25 years since the Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people, including foreign wars, mass shootings and the deadly Sept. 11 attacks. But on April 19, 1995, the attack on the nation’s heartland shocked Americans out of their sense of security. The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has canceled the ceremony for 25th anniversary remembrance amid the coronavirus outbreak, denying the chance to collectively grieve a past tragedy because a current one is unfolding. Instead it will offer a one-hour television program that includes the reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the bombing.
Death toll rises for 2-day outbreak of storms in the South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The death toll has risen to at least 36 from the two-day outbreak of strong storms that pounded the South. Mississippi on Thursday reported two additional deaths. National Weather Service says more than 100 tornadoes struck the South on Sunday and Monday. Forecast teams checking for damage found 105 storm tracks. The worst storm was an EF-4 tornado that was on the ground for nearly 68 miles in southeastern Mississippi. Forecasters determined Alabama had the most twisters, 21 beginning on Easter Sunday afternoon. But no one was killed in the state. Forecasters say there's another risk of severe weather across the region Sunday.
Dairy to close Honolulu operation in deal with new buyer
HONOLULU (AP) — An anticipated sale of Hawaii’s largest milk processor has fallen through and the company expects to close its Honolulu operation, despite a tentative deal with another buyer. Meadow Gold's parent company Dean Foods Co. announced plans to shutter its main dairy processing and distribution operation on Oahu on April 30, which will affect 216 employees. Dean Foods says a new buyer has agreed to purchase and continue operating a Meadow Gold processing facility on Hawaii island and distribution facilities on Maui and Kauai. The company did not immediately disclose the buyer or the terms of the proposed agreement.
Tribes press judge to halt US-Canada pipeline as work starts
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Native American tribes and environmental groups are pressuring a federal judge to shut down work on the construction of an oil pipeline from Canada to Nebraska less than two weeks after it started. They say pipeline sponsor TC Energy is rushing ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic, trying to complete significant work to make the pipeline harder to stop. President Donald Trump has championed the $8 billion line and last year gave it a special presidential authorization to circumvent a 2018 court ruling that blocked it. The same judge in Montana who made that ruling was presiding over a Thursday hearing to decide if construction should be halted.