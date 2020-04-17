One new COVID-19 case in Wichita County, total now 58

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Friday.
There are now a total of 58 cases in Wichita County and one more recovery.
There have been 1,557 negative tests and 16 total recoveries.
Case 58
The patient is 40 - 49 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case.
