One new COVID-19 case in Wichita County, total now 58

One new COVID-19 case in Wichita County
April 17, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 6:38 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Friday.

There are now a total of 58 cases in Wichita County and one more recovery.

There have been 1,557 negative tests and 16 total recoveries.

Case 58

The patient is 40 - 49 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case.

