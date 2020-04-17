SNAP applications increasing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texans doubled the number of applications for SNAP benefits in March compared to last year.
Social service workers at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank have made recent changes to keep helping people apply.
Some only helping over the phone, or taking extra precautions like wearing masks and using disinfectants.
“When I go to a client’s residence the first thing I do before I proceed in is ask them has anybody been exposed to the COVID-19,” Pam King, social service outreach coordinator for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, said.
It’s been needed as more people are trying to apply for SNAP benefits.
“I have one of my staff that has definitely seen an increase, the other one she’s afraid we’re just not getting the word out that they’re still there and available,” Michelle Oates, administrative director, said.
With many losing jobs, the needs have grown. The food bank has answered by adding a referral program, to help with needs other than just food.
“Not just food but others, if they need counseling or if they need different help, she’s working towards partnering with other organizations we can refer the clients to for that help,” Oates said.
To hopefully get their clients the help they need as quickly as possible.
“If they have their ID and they the need they need to go ahead and call us and let us work the information into the system,” King said.
If you need help and live in Wilbarger, Wichita, Ford, Knox, Baylor or Haskell county, call Alice Canales at 940-636-8240. Anyone that lives in Throckmorton, Archer, Montague, Clay, Young or Jack County can call Pam King at 940-249-4962.
