STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma cases continue steady growth

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (TNN Texoma) - The total numbers of confirmed cases and deaths across Oklahoma continue to increase at a steady rate.
On Friday morning the number of confirmed cases increased by 108 to 2,465. Deaths related to the virus increased by 5 to 136.
The state’s coronavirus website has a new look as of Friday morning which doesn’t clearly show the number of cases per county but instead lists the counties in order with a bar graph representing the number of cases.
The new website also does show some community breakdown of cases, but according to the site Lawton is showing 56 cases and no other Comanche County community shows up on the list. If accurate, that would mean all of Comanche County’s cases are located in Lawton.
We are reaching out to state health department officials to get clarification on the new graphs and website.
