Texoma’s Most Wanted - April 17
Every Friday the WFPD and Crime Stoppers release a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ)
April 17, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 12:17 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Andres Diaz

Hispanic Male

DOB: 02-22-01 Blk/Bro

165 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Jonathan Riley

White Male

DOB: 10-26-96 Blk/Bro

170 Lbs. / 6’06” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Theft of Property U/$2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions

Wyketa Murray

Black Female

DOB: 05-24-84 Blk/Bro

155 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation

Chance Perry

Black Male

DOB: 06-03-86 Blk/Bro

155 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG2 O/4g - U/400g

Summer Swistak

White Female

DOB: 10-05-78 Bro/Haz

180 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Driving While Intoxicated 3 rd or More

