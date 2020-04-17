Texoma’s Most Wanted - April 17

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.
If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Andres Diaz
Hispanic Male
DOB: 02-22-01 Blk/Bro
165 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Jonathan Riley
White Male
DOB: 10-26-96 Blk/Bro
170 Lbs. / 6’06” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Theft of Property U/$2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions
Wyketa Murray
Black Female
DOB: 05-24-84 Blk/Bro
155 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation
Chance Perry
Black Male
DOB: 06-03-86 Blk/Bro
155 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG2 O/4g - U/400g
Summer Swistak
White Female
DOB: 10-05-78 Bro/Haz
180 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Driving While Intoxicated 3 rd or More
