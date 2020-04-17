United Regional doctor talks snake bite safety

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the weather’s getting warmer and more people are turning to the trails to keep cabin fever away, the potential for injuries from things like snake bites grows. We spoke with a doctor at United Regional today and here’s what he had to say about staying safe.
“The best thing you can do to prevent a snake bite is to keep the area around your home trimmed, keep the grass cut, weeds cut," said Dr. Brett May, United Regional trauma medical director. "Any debris piles get rid of those.”
“You want to use appropriate footwear," Dr. May said. "If you’re going to wear flip-flops or sandals make sure you’re in very short grass or on a paved surface and watch where you walk. If you are bitten, first of all don’t panic. We take care of a lot of snake bites every year so we’re very good at it and very experienced.
The first thing you want to do is seek help," Dr. May said. "Get to a medical facility or a hospital emergency department.”
You’re also advised to remove any jewelry around body parts that tend to swell.
