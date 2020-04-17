WF leaders discuss having a plan before re-opening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas Governor Gregg Abbott said a team is drafting a plan from essential business leaders and health professionals on how to reopen. While on Friday, Wichita County rolls out another revision of the current shelter in place order that is in affect until May 5th.
“I didn’t find anything that he said yet that’s going to change what we’re doing today," said Wichita County Judge Woody Gossum.
“So hopefully we’ll see that document today or tomorrow, so then we can kind of formulate what we want to do for Wichita Falls," said WF Mayor Stephen Santellana.
Though leaders believe it is time to start planning and they have began putting together a task-force, they stressed the restrictions would come in stages rather than being lifted quickly.
“We are hoping that we do a phase in approach so that we can do some surveillance and monitoring what going on in our community so that we can base our opening off that,” said Lou Kreidler, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health department director of health.
With our current COVID-19 cases declining, Kreidler agrees that it’s time talk about what re-opening will look like. Though she would like to have more testing capabilities that we don’t currently have in our community.
“Not only for individuals to be able to be tested for the virus, but to have some antibody and antigen testing in place so that we can know what kind of herd immunity that we have in the community,” Kreidler said.
Though guidelines on different level government are still unclear, Judge Gossum says two things are.
“We still all need to be aware that this virus is out there and dangerous,” said Judge Gossum. “We are going to move ahead and plan for opening up more but we can’t do that without lifting some restrictions.”
Wichita Falls City Council meet next Tuesday at which time the discussion will continue.
