WF woman arrested after trying to lock officer out of patrol car, kicking another in the groin

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police Department arrested one woman for several charges including resisting and evading arrest, assaulting a Peace Officer and public intoxication.
Officers were called to check on a woman who was banging on doors and windows and screaming for help at a hotel in the 1200 block of Broad Street around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.
WFPD reports upon arrival, officers saw the woman, Jessica Murray, running through the parking lot at the hotel. The officer saw Murray was yelling, banging on windows and her speech was slurred.
As an officer exited his patrol car, Murray saw him and started to run towards him.
Murray opened the front passenger side of the patrol car and attempted to lock the officers out of the vehicle.
Officers got Murray out of the patrol car and arrested her. They believed she was intoxicated at the time and that she would be a danger to herself.
As the officers opened the door to their patrol car, Murray took off running towards the the hotel and ignored the officer’s orders to stop.
Officers caught up to her and she allegedly continued to resisted arrest. Officers transported her to the Wichita County Jail but she was then sent to the hospital.
While at the hospital, Murray reportedly assaulted a Peace Officer by kicking him in the groin. Officers also found drugs in her possession after searching her.
Murray is being charged with the following:
- Public intoxication
- Resisting arrest
- Evading arrest
- Assaulting a public servant
- Possession of a dangerous drug
Murray’s total bond was set at $12,000 and she is currently in the Wichita County Jail.
