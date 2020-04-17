Wichita County Judge Gossom issues sixth amended declaration of disaster

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom has issued the sixth amended declaration of disaster which will go into effect at 11:59 a.m. on Friday.
Real estate companies will now be allowed to conduct services as usual while practicing social distancing.
- Preference is still being given to electronic transactions.
- Properties may be shown with no more than five total people present
- The real estate agent, property owner, or property manager will be responsible for providing cloth face coverings and gloves or confirming that each person physically present is wearing a cloth face cover and gloves during any and all transactions
- The real estate agent, property owner, or property manager will also be responsible for sanitizing properties before and after a showing
- Open house property showings will not be allowed
Changes are being made to golf courses as well:
- Golfers can now be just six feet apart instead of 50
- Groups of golfers must not exceed three people
Plant Nurseries and box stores may continue to operate at 50 percent building capacity while practicing social distancing guidelines.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.