Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Deputies help children celebrate their birthdays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Due to the shelter in place order, many birthdays won't be celebrated as they normally would be.
Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office is helping kids celebrate their birthday with lights and sirens, right on their front porch.
“I thought how neat would it be that we help in celebrating their special day and why not do it the law enforcement way,” said Wilbarger County Sheriff Bill Price. “We have our deputies go by in their patrol vehicles with lights and sirens to wish them a happy birthday while the children are outside watching.”
So far they've helped celebrate over 10 birthdays, and aren't done yet.
“It's one of the most wonderful things to do to make a child's day even more enjoyable after the times were going through, it's a blessing,” said Sheriff Price.
“This is a highlight, it’s something completely different that will bring a smile to my face making a child happy,” said Deputy Jerry Ranjel.
Sheriff Price says they will continue the birthday celebrations until the shelter in place order is over.
“If they call, we will go out and we will wish them a happy birthday that day,” said Deputy Ranjel.
If you want Wilbarger County Sheriff’s office to be part of your child’s big day, give them a call at (940) 552-6205.
