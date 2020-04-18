Coronavirus affecting Base Camp Lindsey progress

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Although coronavirus has stopped many gatherings, the Base Camp Lindsey veterans home project is still underway.
With fewer volunteers and social distancing, the completion date has been pushed back.
The original goal for the home was to be finished by November 2020.
“A lot of our fundraising events have been canceled so we've seen a decrease in donations and things like that, which is what we need to build and get the building going and pay for things,” said Base Camp Lindsey Coordinator Lindsey Bryant.
The group gathers every Saturday to work on what will soon be home to over 20 veterans.
“Right now we’re not sure what our timeline is, but we had a contractor out here to assess the building and he thinks we can probably be up by the first of the year,” said Bryant.
“A lot of it’s going to depend on fundraising money, volunteers and materials donated,” said Board Vice Chair Chris Delagarza.
Since there's a lot of work to do, volunteers are always needed in order to have the project done by the beginning of the year.
“The veterans went over there to give their lives for us, so for them not to be able to have a home is just a shame,” said volunteer Chris Gannon.
