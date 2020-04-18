Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The suspension of play in the NHL because of the coronavirus pandemic has put Tom Fitzgerald of the New Jersey Devils in limbo. The 51-year-old is waiting to see if the league will finish its season and also if he still has a job. Fitzgerald is the league's only interim general manager. He took over Jan. 12, when Ray Shero was fired, and guided the Devils to a 12-8-5 record. Five coaches are also limbo. Geoff Ward of Calgary, Alain Nasreddine of the Devils, Rick Bowness of Dallas, Bob Boughner of San Jose and Dean Evason of Minnesota