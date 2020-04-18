Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys can say cornerback and defensive end are their two biggest needs in the draft because those were their two biggest losses in free agency. Dallas is back in the first-round business with the 17th overall pick. The Cowboys sat out opening night a year ago after sending their first-rounder to Oakland in a 2018 midseason trade for receiver Amari Cooper. The possibilities for that pick could include Florida cornerback CJ Henderson and LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson.
UNDATED (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals surprised a lot of the NFL when they landed elite receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Houston Texans. One of the few people who wasn't surprised was Hopkins. The seven-year veteran said he had heard rumors a trade could happen as far back as last season. Hopkins said he's happy to join Arizona's offense that includes second-year quarterback Kyler Murray and veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Hopkins has three years remaining on a five-year, $81 million contract he signed in 2017.
UNDATED (AP) — The WNBA draft went about as well as the Dallas Wings could have hoped after pushing toward the night for so long. The Wings had three of the top seven picks Friday. Team president Greg Bibb says this draft will be an important moment in the franchise's history. Dallas picked Oregon 6-foot-4 forward Satou Sabally second overall. Princeton guard and three-time Ivy League player of the year Bella Alarie was taken by the Wings with the fifth pick. They got 5-10 South Carolina point guard Tyasha Harris at No. 7.
NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft Friday night, going to the New York Liberty. The Oregon Ducks star, who set the NCAA record for triple-doubles, was the first college player to have over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career. Ducks teammate Satou Sabally, one of three juniors to forego their last year of college eligibility and enter the draft, went second to Dallas. It’s the third time in the history of the draft that the top two picks were teammates in college.
UNDATED (AP) — The suspension of play in the NHL because of the coronavirus pandemic has put Tom Fitzgerald of the New Jersey Devils in limbo. The 51-year-old is waiting to see if the league will finish its season and also if he still has a job. Fitzgerald is the league's only interim general manager. He took over Jan. 12, when Ray Shero was fired, and guided the Devils to a 12-8-5 record. Five coaches are also limbo. Geoff Ward of Calgary, Alain Nasreddine of the Devils, Rick Bowness of Dallas, Bob Boughner of San Jose and Dean Evason of Minnesota