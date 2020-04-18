Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is starting to reopen Texas with orders that allow retail shops to sell items curbside and lets visitors back into state parks. On Friday, he also lifted restrictions on nonessential surgeries that have banned doctors from operating rooms for weeks. Abbott said the eased restrictions will be phased in starting next week. It came a day after President Donald Trump gave governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic. Abbott said he would announce another phase of reopening on April 27 but didn't lay out criteria or what kind of businesses would be allowed to resume.