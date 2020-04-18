Second COVID-19 related death in Wichita County reported

Second COVID-19 related death in Wichita County reported
. (Source: WXIX)
April 18, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated April 18 at 2:59 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported the second COVID-19 related death in the county on Saturday.

The patient was a previously reported case in their 60s.

They had been hospitalized at United Regional on April 7 and discharged April 14 in stable condition. The patient’s symptoms reportedly improved over time.

Their passing was unexpected.

Health district officials also confirmed the 59th case of COVID-19 in Wichita County.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, click here.

Case 59

The patient is 60 - 69 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.