Temperatures look to warm up back to average by early this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -While we ended the week cooler than average temperatures look to return back to what that are normally for this time of the year. Our average for this time of the year is 77 degrees. While we look to stay a tad below average for Sunday and Monday. They will warm up to average for the rest of the 7-day forecast until next Saturday where we could see out next cold front come into play. We have shower and storm chances on Tuesday and Wednesday as our next low pressure system comes in. Then they also come back next Saturday as the next cold front comes in.