Restaurant employees are adapting to new work style

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The coronavirus forced many restaurants to close their doors, leaving the employees to wonder if they even have a job anymore.
Restaurant employees served their tables not knowing it would be the last time for a while.
“We are having to learn how to adapt to different style of busy because it takes a lot more work to put to go orders together then it does to serve a full dine-in restaurant,” said Cotton Patch General Manager Josh Cragg.
Cragg says multiple employees are having to multi task, taking on more responsibilities than usual.
“We are having to run multiple stations per person and we’re having to basically rearrange our entire restaurant,” said Cragg.
Many restaurants believe once the pandemic is over, to-go and curbside orders will still be popular.
Employees at Heff’s Burgers say working during this time is bringing them closer together.
“It’s actually just way different honestly and it’s taking a big toll on us but we stick together as a family and we get through it,” said Heff’s employee Nathan Salas. “Everyone here is friendly to each other.
