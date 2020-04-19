STATE UPDATE: State numbers show minimal increase in cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Across the state, the number of new cases and death grew by one of the smallest numbers in days.
Only 29 new confirmed cases and one new death were reported on Sunday morning.
In southwest Oklahoma, no significant gains in confirmed cases were reported.
The Oklahoma State Health Department has begun releasing more in-depth numbers on COVID cases across the state. The numbers of active cases and recoveries are now being broken down by city and county.
You can view these numbers by going to the state’s website.
