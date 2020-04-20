Football coach by day, pizza man by night

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) - On most weeknights during the fall, you’ll find Hugh Farmer at the Seymour football field.
But on Wednesday’s during the offseason, you’ll find him on the corner of California and Main, inside the green inforno, the pizza truck he’s been running for three years.
“I wanted to build a wood-fired oven," Seymour football coach Hugh Farmer said. “The original oven on the trailer, I didn’t have any paint and so I just painted the house and the house was green, so I painted it green and inforno is oven in Italian so that’s how we came up with this.”
“It gets up to about 1,200 degrees and it takes about 90 seconds to cook the pizza.”
“It’s a hobby, it’s something my wife and I can do together and it’s fun," Farmer said. "I really used to not like pizza, but then we went to New York one time and went 'man this is pretty good stuff.’ It’s called neopolitan style pizza.
“We have about 10 different pizzas. The next one I’m doing is a swine-divine and it’s olive oil, it has red-pepper flakes for a little bit of heat, put on a mozzerella base and then you take honey, you drizzle honey over. A little bit of bacon and it has pepperoni over the top and the one last deal is chocolate chips, which is kind of weird.”
“We fired it up last week and fed all of our administrators up at school, they’ve been working really hard," The Green Inforno owner Hugh Farmer said. " started doing weddings and stuff like that and kind of turned into this.”
