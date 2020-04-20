Light winds and warm temps make for a great Monday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - I’m happy to report that there are no headlines this week related to cold fronts or cold snaps here in Texoma. Temperatures will remain warm through the week. Our focus this week is on the chance of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Monday afternoon is going to be pleasant, with light winds and partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s. We’ve seen some showers this morning mainly north of I-40 and that’s where rain chances will remain today.