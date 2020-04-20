Macha embraces backyard signing celebration

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Notre Dame star Reagan Macha got a little creative as she signed to play college volleyball at Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Macha invited family to the backyard for a socially-distant signing ceremony as the former TAPPS athlete of the year celebrated this special moment.
“It means everything," Macha said. "I never really thought I would be able to and I realized how my life would be without volleyball and I’m just really glad I get to.”
Macha is the first Notre Dame athlete in a couple of years to sign for collegiate athletics and she says she looks forward to coming back to Wichita Falls to face Midwestern State a few times during college.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.