Manhunt Monday for the week of April 20, 2020

Do you recognize this week’s suspect?

Joni Fountain, 36, is wanted for Forgery. (Source: WFCS)
By Angie Lankford | April 20, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 8:11 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

This week, officers are searching for Joni Diana Fountain.

The 36-year-old is wanted for Forgery.

She is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to her arrest, it could earn you up to $500.

