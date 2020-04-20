Monday marks 10-year anniversary of Hastings shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monday night marks ten years since a man went on a shooting rampage in southwest Wichita Falls.
On April 20, 2010, Ross Muleberger fired several shots outside of Hastings, injuring four people.
He then went to Toby’s Bar where he shot and killed a bouncer, 23-year-old Tim Donley.
Muleberger later barricaded himself inside a house on Victory Avenue, where he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound before later dying at the hospital.
Monday also marks the anniversary of a tragedy that shaped the nation: the Columbine High School massacre.
It’s been 21 years since two seniors killed 12 students and a teacher before committing suicide inside of the school library.
Monday marks 10th anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill as well.
The U.S government estimates 4.9 million barrels of oil leaked into the Gulf of Mexico.
New effects from the spill are still being discovered today.
