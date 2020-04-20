Montague County Carpenters Shop to receive $10,000 grant

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Texas-New Mexico Power is giving a Montague County nonprofit a $10,000 grant to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Montague County Carpenters Shop will use the money to provide meal delivery to senior and disabled residents.
They’ll also be taking residents’ temperatures and providing safety updates about the pandemic.
The Carpenters Shop is one of six nonprofits to be awarded a grant. The other five can be found below:
Recipient organizations
- Alvin Volunteer Fire Department: Purchase of personal protection equipment for firefighters and residents, including N95 masks, goggles, aprons, latex gloves and hand sanitizer.
- Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home: Performance of otherwise-routine tasks, including grocery shopping and post office visits, for residents sheltering in place at the Rainbow Retirement Community.
- Galveston County Food Bank: Funding home deliveries for seniors who continue to face food insecurity but who must shelter in place.
- Rotary Club of Friendswood Charitable Foundation: Purchasing of meals from locally owned restaurants and delivery of them to senior citizens who are sheltering in place at home.
- Sweeny Community Hospital Development Foundation: Providing of meals, hygiene items, sanitizer, first aid kits and activities for senior citizens.
