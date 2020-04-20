Presbyterian Children’s Home provides information on foster care and adoption

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - April is Child Abuse Awareness Month.
The Presbyterian Children's Home and Services is hosting online informational videos about foster care and adoption in Wichita Falls.
“There’s still a need for families who are wanting to care for these children because kids are still vulnerable out there,” says PCHAS Foster Care Guide Travis Cutbirth.
Cutbirth says in 2019, 150 Wichita County children entered the foster care system due to abuse or neglect.
“Even though lots of things are stopping, the need for caring for vulnerable children hasn’t,” says Cutbirth. So far, in the past week, 6 families signed on and learned more about how they can do their part in helping children.
“The neglect is still there, we still deal with runaways,” says Wichita Falls Teen Shelter Program Director Lisa Choate. “It’s a stressful time for people and often that makes things a little more dangerous at home.”
Choate says school being out is a factor since many times, teachers are the ones who make that initial phone call.
“We obviously still need to foster homes in the community because our kids are still looking for placement,” said Foster.
