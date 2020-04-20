STATE UPDATE: One new death in SWOK, recoveries catching up to confirmed cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Confirmed cases across the state increased by 81 on Monday morning, along with three new deaths.
The state’s website showed 14 new cases in southwest Oklahoma. Comanche, Caddo, Greer, Grady and Stephens county showed the new confirmed cases. There was one new death in Caddo County.
Comanche County shows 44 of its 71 cases have recovered from the virus. Greer County had 38 recoveries.
Caddo County has the third highest number of cases in the area at 52 but only has eight confirmed recoveries at this time.
Jackson, Tillman and Jefferson counties showed all of their patients had recovered from the virus. Stephens County shows 12 of 19 recoveries.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
