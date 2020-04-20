Two arrested for drug possession following traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers arrested two people for drug possession following a traffic stop on Saturday.
WFPD reports officers on patrol saw Mary Castro driving a car with a paper tag around 6 p.m. on Sheppard Access road. They knew she had multiple warrants out for her arrest.
They pulled her over and saw two people exit the car and walk away. Officers detained both of them and then found out Castro had left her car when they returned.
Officers searched a nearby business and found Castro inside and arrested her.
WF police said officers checked in the business where they found Castro and found a small baggy with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Castro admitted that it was hers.
While Castro was being arrested, another officer asked Kayla Lancaster, one of the people who was walking away, if she had anything illegal on her. She admitted she did and officers searched her as well.
They found marijuana and carisoprodol pills, used to treat muscle pain and discomfort, in Lancaster’s possession. When asked, she admitted she did not have a prescription for the pills.
Castro is being charged with the following:
- Possession of a controlled substance under one gram
- Two warrants for possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams from July of 2019
- Two fines from October of 2019
- Failure to maintain financial responsibility and
- No drivers licence
Lancaster is being charged with the following:
- Possession of marijuana over two ounces
- Possession of a controlled substance under 28 grams
- Possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams
- This charge is from Tarrant County
Castro’s total bond is set at $4,002 and Lancaster’s total bond is set at $1,500.
Both suspects remain in the Wichita County Jail.
