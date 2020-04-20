US Chamber of Commerce launches small business relief grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The US Chamber of Commerce launched a relief grant aimed at small businesses affected by the Coronavirus Monday.
Titled the Save Small Business Fund, it would provide $5,000 to those meeting the requirements:
- Employ between 3 and 20 people
- Financially harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic
- Are in an economically vulnerable community
Economically vulnerable communities are determined by zip code. This is represented in the Distressed Communities Index that measures the economic well-being of communities across the country. Applicant businesses must be in a zip code measured to be at least 80% on the index. In Wichita Falls each zip code is eligible except 76310.
“90% of our businesses if not more are considered small businesses and so we've got several thousand businesses that would qualify,” Henry Florsheim, President of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce said.
On its first day, the Chamber’s website saw high traffic, causing it to crash for some applicants.
“I'm checking it regularly, refreshing it to see if it is up,” Shauna LaRocque, owner of Crashworks STEAM Studio & Makerspace said.
Shauna applied for the Paycheck Protection Program earlier in the month but like many others, it had already run out of money. This grand could provide some support until the federal government approves another round of aid.
“It would definitely help us you know pay our bills and cover all those things that we can’t defer until that next round comes through,” Larocque said.
You can apply for the grant here.
