WF Public Library offering curbside pick-up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Even though the Wichita Falls Library is closed to the public, that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped providing books.
You can still call and ask for reading material and they even provide contact-less pickup.
“We decided it was essential for our parents who are at home with their children, they need materials to continue their home schooling,” said Jana Hausburg, WF Public Library administrator. “Also peoples’ interest in their entertainment and other needs. We have books available, movies, audio and also digital resources that are available 24/7, seven days a week if you go onto our website.”
Their operating hours are Mondays through Fridays from 10 in the morning to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For zero contact curbside pick-up holds, you can call (940) 767-0868 or you can use their website which can be found here.
