WFPD: Don’t forget to lock your car

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department would like to remind you to please lock your car, take your keys and hide your belongings.
In a WFPD Now post, WF police said criminals are notorious for targeting unlocked cars that have items such as purses, wallets, electronics and weapons sitting in plain view.
WFPD’s lock, take and hide strategy only takes a few extra seconds and can save you a lot of money and headache at a later time.
