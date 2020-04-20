Wichita County Commissioners discuss fireworks and the future

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Whether firework sales will be allowed this year was up for debate during the Monday morning Commissioners Court meeting.
“I don’t know what they are going to do to address fireworks on these special days cause to me that’s a non-essential business,” said Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.
Judge Gossom adds the sale of fireworks this year will depend on if we are still under a shelter-in-place order but at this time they’ve decided to table the conversation until a later date.
“Time will give us a little more room to figure these things out,” said Judge Gossom.
One thing this Coronavirus pandemic is not having an impact on is the progress of the new Law Enforcement Center, which hit a milestone this week.
“Things are starting to really take shape out there really quickly," said Precinct 1. Commissioner: Mark Beauchamp. “It’s continuing to move on even with all the safety precautions in place for the COVID-19.”
As commissioners wrapped up this meeting they reviewed the latest revision of the shelter-in-place, the possibility of opening tennis courts and future considerations of mandating the usage of masks as everything begins to reopen.
“It seems to be what’s being done to allow more people access to businesses and in and out, maintaining social distancing,” said Judge Gossom.
Judge Gossom, who is a part of the new “Turnaround Task Force,” will meet to talk reopening guidelines and procedures Monday night.
“We’re going to discuss a proposed plan today," said Judge Gossom. “But it’s in stages and it’s all dependent on the governor’s actions. None of what we’re talking about in there can particularly be done without the governor approving.”
