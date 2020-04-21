Brookdale Midwestern holds parade for residents

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Another day, another good news story to share.
Residents at Brookdale Midwestern Assisted Living were in for a treat on Tuesday.
The center threw them a big parade! Anyone and everyone was invited to take part to bring some cheer to residents who otherwise can’t have visitors.
“When you start something like this they want to do it, they want to do it, they want to do it so we kinda kept it under wraps," said Jarvis Polvado, Brookdale executive director. "As soon as we started to tell them about it this morning, they were ready to start setting up and and sitting outside at 12 today. They were excited to see their family members and to see everyone that’s going to come through and talk to them or wave at them and tell them that they are missing them and things like that.”
No doubt the family members were just as excited as the residents.
