Elective surgeries resuming in Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Starting Wednesday, elective surgeries can resume in Texas. It's part of Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to begin reopening the economy.
“We'll probably have some level of a graded restart,” Dr. Chris Finnell, a General and Bariatric surgeon at United Regional said.
Over the last few weeks, he’s moved to doing telemedicine visits with patients. He adds that he’s felt the impact of the Coronavirus on his day to day work.
“You know in a typical month I’ll do close to 50 surgeries and this month I’m down to like one surgery,” Dr. Finnell said.
For patients whose operations may have brought comfort but were not considered medically essential, this step towards reopening elective surgeries comes as a sign of relief.
“It means we can start proceeding with those procedures and hopefully get to a sense of normalcy to these patients in the next couple of weeks,” Dr. Hollie Rose, an OBGYN at the Clinics of North Texas said.
While she’s seeing fewer patients than before, Dr. Rose has continued working with her most needed patients.
“You have to be able to hear babies; you have to be able to take blood pressures because those are things that could change dramatically in pregnancy very quickly,” Dr. Rose said.
United Regional and the Clinics of North Texas are working to ensure as they slowly reopen, patient and staff safety continue to be prioritized.
“We have to make sure our ducks are in a row when we start doing elective surgery again,” Dr. Finnell said.
