Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The state of Texas wants to help everyone stay safe and save money on sales tax with its annual Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday this weekend.
From Saturday, April 25 through Monday, April 27, residents can save on supplies for emergencies that can cause physical damage like hurricanes, flash floods and wildfires.
According to the Comptroller’s website, there’s no limit on the amount of qualifying items that can be bought, and you don’t need to an exemption certificate to claim exemption.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is urging Texans to shop online, or practice strict social distancing measures when shopping in-store, for emergency preparation supplies.
According to the website, these emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:
- Less than $3000
- Portable generators
- Less than $300
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shutters
- Less than $75
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multi-pack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- Can openers - non-electric
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage – non-electric
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products - reusable and artificial
- Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
- Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
- Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.
The following supplies DO NOT qualify for exemption:
- Medical masks and face masks
- Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes
- Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare
- Toilet paper
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
