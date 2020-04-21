MSU-Texas cyclists offer delivery service

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Their season may be done, but the MSU-Texas cycling team is still using their biking skills to help during this time of need.
“We are all aware of the current circumstances, and we just want to maintain that our contribution to the community here is more than athletic achievements,” said MSU cyclist Sharome Burton.
Anything deliverable by bike, they will bring to someone in need.
“We felt that as some of the younger probably more healthy people in the population, we could be doing more to help people get their daily needs,” said Burton.
Burton says although they are a small team, they still want to make sure their presence is felt.
“We could be the middleman to them, to get them the stuff they need whether it be food or groceries,” said Burton.
“We are the lowest risk group of people, and this community has been so incredibly generous towards us so we wanted to in some way give back,” said MSU Cycling Coach Charlie Zamastil.
Zamastil says they’re ready to start taking requests as soon as they start coming in.
“If it’s small things like toilet paper or a gallon of milk, we can absolutely do that,” said Zamastil.
If you would like the MSU cyclists to pick up or deliver something to you, send them an email at cycling@msutexas.edu.
