Senior Spotlight: Vernon softball/girls track

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Until this past Friday, there had been a hope of sports returning for the Vernon softball and girls track teams.
A few seniors saw the writing on the wall, while others believed they would put the uniform on one more time.
But when the UIL announced the cancellation of all spring sports, it all became real.
“I didn’t expect it," Vernon track senior Sarah Castleberry said. "I knew it could happen but I really was hoping that we could play so it was upsetting.”
“Yeah I expected it too but whenever I heard it, it just put it in reality," Vernon softball senior Makyleigh Leija said.
“Kind of upset too because I thought we were going to have the rest of our senior year but they kept canceling it so I thought they would cancel for the rest of the school year," Vernon track senior Tavia Edwards said.
No matter the sport, every senior enters their final year with a goal in mind and these Lady Lions were hoping to make some big accomplishments their final season.
“Since we went to state my first two years, my freshman and sophomore year, I just wanted to win a couple of playoff series," Vernon softball senior Caroline Taylor said. "I wasn’t expecting anything too big but I just wanted to keep playing as long as we could.”
“For track was a whole new mindset," Vernon track senior Felicity Ortega said. "I was going to really try to look to get really better. That was a goal of mine, to break the school record for the mile.”
Even though they won’t get the chance to find out if those aspirations could have been met, these seniors say the memories from their time at Vernon will last a lifetime.
“It was such a great experience to go to state and still be friends with those people and have those friendships," Leija said. "It was a great time.”
“I’m mostly taking away the friendships," Castleberry said. "You meet your friends playing sports so that was the funnest part for me.”
