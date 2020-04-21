STATE UPDATE: First COVID-related Comanche Co. death reported by state

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - The first Comanche County death attributed to COVID-19 has been reported by the State of Oklahoma.
The victim was a male, over the age of 65 from Lawton. He was one of 21 new deaths reported across the state, including a sixth death in Greer County, a woman over 65.
Five of the 21 deaths happened in the last 24 hours. The others happened between April 14-April 19.
Jackson County saw two new cases reported by the state and Jefferson County had its second reported case.
The number of cases in the state grew by 127 to 2,807 and the 21 new deaths means the total now stands at 164.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.