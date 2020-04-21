Tuesday will be warmer than Monday, stray storm possible

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday is going to be a sunnier day, a windier day and a warmer day with temperatures in the mid-70s by noon, and highs near 80. Although we will see more sunshine today, a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible through late afternoon. Tonight we do expect isolated strong thunderstorms to break out over the panhandles and Northern Oklahoma, then perhaps isolated thunderstorms tonight here in Texoma, storms which could produce large hail and damaging winds.