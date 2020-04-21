Two new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 62

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Tuesday.
There are now a total of 62 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 1,715 negative tests, 22 total recoveries and 2 deaths.
Case 61
The patient is between the ages of 70 - 79 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 62
The patient is between the ages of 70 - 79 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.
