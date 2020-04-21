Two new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 62

. (Source: Pixabay)
April 21, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 5:13 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Tuesday.

There are now a total of 62 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 1,715 negative tests, 22 total recoveries and 2 deaths.

Case 61

The patient is between the ages of 70 - 79 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 62

The patient is between the ages of 70 - 79 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

