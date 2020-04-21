United Supermarkets donates over 5,000 pounds of apples to WF Food Bank

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Tuesday morning, the United Supermarkets family celebrated a decade of giving to the “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” program with a big donation.
More than 5,000 pounds of apples were delivered to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
The donation continues a commitment to feeding the hungry while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the United States.
“This donation comes at such an important time," said Kara Nickens, CEO of the WF Area Food Bank. "We have so many families that are struggling and most families can’t afford luxury items such as produce and things so these apples will helps us meet the increase in demand.”
Since “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” was introduced in 2010, more than 1.2 million pounds of fresh apples have been donated to food banks across the U.S. and Canada.
